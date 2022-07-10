Barnsley keen on loan swoop for Crystal Palace talent with League Two experience

According to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, League One side Barnsley are interested in a loan move for Crystal Palace youngster Jake O’Brien.

South Yorkshire outfit Barnsley suffered a tumultuous campaign in the Championship last season. The Tykes were relegated as the division’s bottom-placed club.

Looking to rebuild, they have brought in four players already with former Celtic midfielder Luca Connell amongst them.

Now, The Sun’s Nixon writes that they are also interested in a loan move for Palace’s highly-rated youngster O’Brien.

Tykes keen on O’Brien…

Nixon writes that Barnsley ‘are keen on loaning‘ 21-year-old O’Brien as they look to another season of League One football.

The towering youngster featured in 19 League Two games last season for Swindon Town. He helped the Robins reach the play-off semi-finals where they lost to Port Vale.

During that loan spell with Swindon Town, Irish youngster O’Brien made 21 appearances – providing one assist. That part-season of exposure to first-team football will have aided his development, as would a season in League One with Barnsley.

Thoughts?

Goals are said to win games but the adage is that defences win titles and championships. Barnsley missed a solid, more consistent defence last season in the Championship where they conceded 73 times in a torrid campaign.

O’Brien could help to shore up some of the Tykes’ defensive frailties and shortcomings.

He is relatively inexperienced at EFL level but he will bring with him a wealth of experience from Selhurst Park. He would also arrive at Oakwell with Premier League-level coaching tucked under his belt.

In short, landing O’Brien would be an excellent move for Barnsley and it is one that the South Yorkshire side should actively pursue.