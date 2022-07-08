Update emerges on Burnley’s bid to keep forward as clubs monitor situation

Burnley‘s out of contract forward Matej Vydra is keen to stay at Turf Moor, though not on the deal currently offered, a report from the Burnley Express has said.

Burnley brought the Czech attacker to Lancashire four years ago now, snapping him up after a starring stint with Derby County.

Since then, Vydra has managed 12 goals and 10 assists in 97 outings, though question marks surround his immediate future after his deal at Turf Moor expired at the end of last month. The Clarets’ retained list confirmed talks were ongoing over a new deal with the 30-year-old and now, a fresh update has emerged from the Burnley Express.

It is claimed that Vydra is not willing to stay on the current terms offered by the Championship side.

Clubs from elsewhere are said to be monitoring him too, though he is keen on staying at Turf Moor despite the situation. Moreover, it is added that Vydra is ‘relaxed’ about his situation as he continues to recover from a knee ligament injury picked up towards the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

A player to hold onto?

Although the Chotebor-born forward hasn’t exactly lit the world alight in his time with the Clarets to date, he could prove to be a valuable player to keep on board heading into the Championship.

Vydra has starred in the second-tier before during spells with Derby County and Watford, notching up an impressive 65 goals and 22 assists in 187 appearances in the division.

His ability to play anywhere across the front three or in a slightly deeper role in behind the number one would provide Vincent Kompany with some vital versatility too.

However, it remains to be seen if a deal can be struck.