Update emerges in Middlesbrough’s summer pursuit of Huddersfield Town man

Middlesbrough still hold some interest in Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes, but the asking price may be too high, according to The Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope.

Middlesbrough are in the market to sign two strikers this summer and are eyeing a potential reunion with Huddersfield Town forward Rhodes. The 32-year-old spent time at the Riverside between 2016 and 2017, scoring six goals and registering three assists in 15 starts.

He was allowed to leave the Teessiders after being deemed surplus to requirements whilst plying their trade in the Premier League. Since then he has turned out for Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich City and his current side Huddersfield Town.

Reports linking Rhodes to Middlesbrough first emerged from The Sun reporter Alan Nixon’s Patreon earlier this summer, and Hope states that some at Boro remain interested.

However, he goes on to say that the Terriers are ‘asking for too much’ for the player.

Middlesbrough & Stoke also interested in Ciaran Clark. Boro had shown interest in Dwight Gayle but, as it stands, that is unlikely. Some at Boro like Jordan Rhodes but Huddersfield asking for too much, I’m told. #nufc #mfc https://t.co/fn2DtgpSeu — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) July 7, 2022

Should Middlesbrough persist or look elsewhere?

Considering it is not reported what Huddersfield Town‘s asking price is for Rhodes, it is hard to assess whether Middlesbrough should continue to pursue a deal for the striker for that figure.

Boro’s transfer business this summer may well stem from the proposed sale of Djed Spence to Tottenham Hotspur. The fee reported is £15million and so could fund a deal to sign Rhodes if they could submit an offer and negotiate terms that suit all parties.

The Huddersfield Town man would be a very solid addition to Boro’s ranks, especially considering their lack of options in that department at present.

He brings a good goalscoring record, vital experience and something different to what is already at Wilder’s disposal.