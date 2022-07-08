Tom White exclusive: Sunderland’s ownership situation, transfer state of play discussed

In an exclusive interview with The72, Sky Sports presenter and Sunderland fan Tom White has given his thoughts on the recent ownership changes and the state of play regarding transfers at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are gearing up for a long-awaited return to Championship football, with Alex Neil looking to lead the Black Cats to a successful campaign in his first full season in charge at the Stadium of Light.

It has been a busy period between now and the end of last season. The club’s ownership situation and the transfer window have been the hot topics as excitement builds ahead of the new season.

Ownership…

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus (KLD) upped his shares to 51% recently making him the majority shareholder of the club. And, Black Cats fan White couldn’t hold more trust in him, he said:

“Definitely good news. There is now no doubt whatsoever that he is running things and the transparency of who owns what is much better for fans.

“KLD is someone I certainly trust to take control of the club, I think he’s made some good decisions since he’s been here and the more control he has the better.”

White went on to explain that he believes the Louis-Dreyfus family are much more involved than the shares might imply, adding:

“Financially, it doesn’t make sense for another member of the family to invest, but I imagine they’re very much involved.

“They don’t need official shares to offer KLD advice and it’s likely he’ll act on the advice. There are advisors the family worked with and trusts from the past with Marseille that are actively helping KLD anyway.

“However, I think over time KLD may well up his stake higher than 51%.”

Louis-Dreyfus’ increase in shares meant that Charlie Methven left the club, much to the joy of many Wearsiders. However, White doesn’t think his business partner Stewart Donald will soon follow suit.

“He now owns 19%, which is still quite a lot actually, but I think it’ll be a while before he goes,” White said.

“There may come a time when he needs the money and the good thing is KLD and Juan Sartori will have first refusal on his shares. Or it may well be he waits until we get to the Premier League when his shares are worth a fortune and he’d make serious money.”

The summer transfer window…

Sunderland have only seen one new arrival so far this summer, though White has said he’s not concerned by the lack of business to date. He told us:

“This year a lot of the top players won’t become available until late August. I know for a fact the top, top clubs are wanting to look at their young talent during pre-season before they let them go.

“We’re in the Championship now, some incredible players may become available for us, but it won’t be until later on in the window. I think we can afford to be patient. Sunderland’s pull is huge, the facilities make a lot of Premier League teams look tinpot which will really help us this summer.”

White is aware the Black Cats need new additions though and when talking about where he would strengthen, he highlighted two Sunderland players that may leave on loan this summer, saying:

“We definitely need a goalkeeper. I think maybe Huggins and, or Hume will go out on loan meaning we’ll need at least one right back.

“We will be after a left-back also with another centre-back. I’d be after a winger and at least one striker. I think if we start the season now we’ll probably be okay. With the exception of Jack Clarke whose deal would likely be soon (if it happens) we might be waiting a while for the new additions to be complete, but I’m not panicked at all.

“I trust the recruitment team.”

Fans can take confidence from White’s thoughts on the Ross Stewart situation too amid consistent links with Rangers.

“I’d be very surprised if he hasn’t been offered a new contract,” the Sky Sports presenter said.

“Now we’re in the Championship I don’t see a more attractive offer, we have a brilliant stadium, more importantly for the players an amazing training base and here, he’s the main man. We have big ambitions, I expect him to sign the new contract. But if I’m wrong I expect the club to cash in on him this summer.”

When quizzed on if he was aware of any potential signings Sunderland are interested in, he responded:

“I know about the Fabio Borini situation. Sunderland did consider it, but that one’s not going to happen.

“Borini does want to come back and that’s a real compliment, but Sunderland’s transfer policy is to prioritise players 25 and under. The idea is to look for youngsters so their value rises. Whilst he’d (Borini) only cost roughly £700,000, there’s no money to be made there.

“I had expected Callum Doyle to come back for a second loan spell, but that now looks unlikely.

“There’s a lot more competition for Jack Clarke. If he’s promised certain assurances we may have an advantage in that race, but if he is after the bigger wage package he may go elsewhere.”

There’s certainly still work for Sunderland to do before the new season gets underway, but it’s an exciting time for the club’s supporters as a return to Championship football moves closer and closer.