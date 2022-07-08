Tom White exclusive: Predictions for Sunderland’s 2022/23 season, Alex Neil verdict and more

In an exclusive interview with The72, Sky Sports presenter Tom White offered us his predictions for Sunderland‘s 2022/23 season, told us why he believes Alex Neil is the best manager since Sam Allardyce and revealed the ‘euphoric’ atmosphere he will never forget.

Sunderland are gearing up for their first season back in the Championship.

The 2022/23 season is about three weeks out now and currently the feeling on Wearside is very optimistic, which isn’t always the case. Neil looks like the best manager Sunderland could have to guide them into a new era and pre-season preparations are well underway.

The season ahead…

Speaking exclusively to The72 about Sunderland‘s season ahead, White gave three names he believes could play a shining role for the Black Cats in the upcoming campaign.

“I think now Patrick Roberts has a footballing home that will be of huge benefit to him and the club,” he said.

“I still think Dan Neil also. He was burned out when Alex Neil came in and he never really got a chance, but I think he could really shine, alongside Jay Matete who I really like as a player.”



Sunderland fan White is quietly optimistic about his club’s chances this season too, predicting an impressive top-half finish for the Black Cats. He said:

“I would be very happy with mid-table.

“I don’t want to be in a relegation battle, I don’t want that panic. I’m not craving back-to-back promotions, but maybe we can have an outside chance with five games to go of sneaking into the top six.

“As long as we’re safe and progressing this year that’s fine. So I’ll predict 11th.”

High praise for the boss…

Manager Neil has quickly become a popular figure on Wearside after he masterfully lead the side to promotion last season. It’s safe to say White is among his strongest admirers too, stating he believes the Scot is the club’s best manager since Sam Allardyce.

“I have full faith in him,” he told us.

“He has so much self-belief it’s ridiculous. I can tell you this story: at Norwich, he assured the board they would beat anyone over two legs and at Wembley when the feeling around the club was as dull as you could get. He was as calm as you like, it was like he could see the future.

“The confidence he has in his players is unreal and that is exactly what you need and want with a head coach.

“I think we are so lucky to have him, I won’t question anything he does at the minute and I haven’t had that since Sam Allardyce and he (Allardyce) is the best manager we’ve had in my lifetime.”

The importance of the Sunderland faithful…

Sunderland’s support is famously strong, and White believes this alone could earn them some points in tight games this season.

“Well looking back at the play-off semi-final you have to go back to a derby day or maybe the Everton game when we won 3-0 to match the atmosphere against Sheffield Wednesday. Roberts scoring the winner at Hillsborough was absolutely euphoric.

“If the play-off final was the last game I ever went to I’d die a happy man. I don’t know if we’ll ever beat it and that was League One!

“Yes, as Sunderland fans we’ll voice our opinions and they may not always be positive, but that’s not just football, that’s life.

“When it comes to a Saturday afternoon we’re always backing our side and that is crucial. You look at our away support and it isn’t unrivalled as such, but it can’t get much better, we very rarely don’t sell out. So I think the atmosphere will definitely help us across the line at times next year for sure.”

Black Cats fans will feel at ease with White’s opinions, and many will align with them too. Like many Sunderland supporters, he is excited for the upcoming campaign and holds the club’s current state in high regard.

Sunderland are expecting to be well-backed again this season with over 28,000 season tickets already sold.

Anything could happen in the new season, but one thing is for sure and that is Sunderland finally look to be heading in the right direction under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’s ownership and Neil’s management.