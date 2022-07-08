Swansea City, Blackpool, Reading eyeing Premier League talent as summer loan beckons

Swansea City, Blackpool and Reading have been credited with interest in Brentford’s highly-rated right-back Fin Stevens, who is reportedly poised to make a loan exit this summer.

Stevens, 19, has been with Brentford since July 2020, when he arrived from non-league side Worthing.

Since then, the youngster has been developing his game in the Bees’ youth ranks while also notching up nine first-team appearances, but West London Sport has said that an EFL loan move is on the cards this summer. It seems he isn’t short of interest either.

Brentford were initially reluctant to let Stevens go this summer but the proposed arrival of Aaron Hickey will open the door for him to head out on loan.

Swansea City, Blackpool and Reading are all said to have previously shown an interest in taking the young Welshman on loan.

A number of League One sides are also reported to be keen, though none are named.

In need of a right-back?

All three of Swansea City, Blackpool and Reading could do with another option on the right this summer.

Russell Martin’s Swans had Cyrus Christie on loan over the second half of the season but the end of his temporary stay means they have no one to occupy the spot on the right, though Matthew Sorinola can fill in if needs be.

As for the Tangerines, Jordan Gabriel is the only natural right-back available to Michael Appleton, so some cover and competition in the form of Stevens wouldn’t go amiss.

Right-back is one of the many positions Reading need to bolster too. Andy Yiadom is still on the books but in terms of back-up, defensive midfielder Dejan Tetek can slot in if needs be.