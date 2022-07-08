Sunderland make breakthrough in pursuit of Premier League talent

Sunderland‘s summer window to date has been a relatively quiet one so far, with Dan Ballard the only new arrival.

However, it seems the Black Cats are now closing in on a second addition, with Football Insider stating an agreement has been reached with Spurs over a permanent deal for 21-year-old winger Clarke.

It is said that a fee has been agreed between the two clubs after Spurs gave the green light for him to undergo a medical with Sunderland.

Said medical has already begun too, so it will be hoped that the Black Cats can tie up a deal without any hitches.

The move comes after Clarke’s temporary stay at the Stadium of Light over the second half of last season. He managed one goal and four assists in 20 outings for Alex Neil’s side as they made a long-awaited return to Championship football.

Time to kick on…

When Clarke emerged from Leeds United’s youth academy, he looked a player destined for a future at the top.

However, his time with Spurs hasn’t panned out how anyone would have hoped and now, it seems a move away from the North London outfit is on the cards. Should a move to Sunderland go through, the winger will be determined to prove his ability and maximise his potential under Neil’s management.

At 21, he still has plenty of time to improve and develop into the player many tipped him to become at Spurs, so the Black Cats will be hoping Clarke can kick on and prove himself in red and white.