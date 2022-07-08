Striker set to complete Turkish Super Lig move after Burnley switch falters

Striker Jackson Muleka is set to complete a move to Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas after a move to Championship side Burnley stalled.

Burnley are actively in the market for a new striker and had identified Muleka as a potential target. Having agreed a €4million fee for the forward, the move fell through as the forward could not secure a work permit.

Any hopes of the deal still being alive have ultimately been extinguished with Romano’s recent update, as the forward looks set to join Burnley‘s Wout Weghorst at Turkish giants Besiktas.

After Weghorst, Jackson Muleka will also join Besiktas. Deal almost done with contracts to be signed this week for Muleka. ⚪️🦅 #Besiktas — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2022

The Clarets currently have Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes at their disposal and so are in desperate need of reinforcements this window. Matej Vydra is currently negotiating a new contract after his deal came to an end last month, although the talks are stalling after being offered reduced terms.

With Muleka now out of the picture, Vincent Kompany’s side will have to turn their attention towards other targets this summer.

An opportunity missed for Burnley?

The 22-year-old was extremely prolific in the Turkish Super Lig last season whilst on loan at Kasimpasa, scoring 12 goals and registering a further five assists in just 14 games.

His goalscoring prowess, hold-up play, speed and ability to play with both feet would have made Muleka a huge asset for Burnley next season.

Despite missing out on Muleka, the recently relegated Lancashire-based side can still be pleased with their summer business to date.

They have signed MK Dons‘ Scott Twine, Oxford United‘s Luke McNally, CJ Egan-Riley from Manchester City, and Muleka’s Standard Liege teammate Samuel Bastien on permanent deals, whilst Taylor Harwood-Bellis has arrived on loan from Manchester City.

The season promises to be an interesting one for Burnley as they look to bounce back at the first time of asking. But they made need a striker or two if they are to achieve this and missing out on Muleka could prove costly.