Sheffield Wednesday man attracting EFL transfer interest

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt has attracted interest from at least two League Two clubs, a report from The Star has said.

Sheffield Wednesday‘s 22-year-old ace is among the more promising talents on the books at Hillsborough.

He has 14 first-team appearances to his name for the Owls and spent time out on loan with Grimsby Town and Oldham Athletic last season, though his time with the Latics in League Two failed to inspire as they were relegated to the National League.

Now, an update has emerged on Hunt’s situation ahead of the new season.

According to a report from The Star, Sheffield-born Hunt is drawing interest from at least two League Two sides this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday are yet to make a decision over what the 2022/23 campaign will hold for Hunt, but their hand may be forced now that interest in his services is emerging from the fourth tier.

What would be best?

Hunt has a solid base of senior experience under him now but it remains to be seen if he figures in Darren Moore’s plans for next season.

If first-team football isn’t going to be a regular option for the midfielder at Sheffield Wednesday, another loan exit could be best for his development. After all, he didn’t quite have the intended impact at Boundary Park, so another crack at the whip in League Two could be good.

Remaining at Hillsborough without playing for Moore’s first-team won’t do his development any good, and at 22, men’s football should be the priority. However, it remains to be seen what decision the Owls come to amid growing attention.