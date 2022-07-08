Sheffield United target makes decision over next move after departure from EFL club

Sheffield United transfer target Tom Lawrence is poised to make a move to Scottish Premiership side Rangers after opting to turn down the Blades’ offer.

Sheffield United have been heavily linked with a move for Lawrence this summer. The Welsh forward is available for nothing after his contract with Derby County came to an end, freeing him to find a new club as a free agent.

The Blades were said to have invited the 28-year-old for talks over a possible move to Bramall Lane.

However, a fresh report from Yorkshire Live has revealed Lawrence’s decision over his next destination has been made.

It is claimed that the former Derby County man has informed Paul Heckingbottom that he will be joining Scottish Premiership giants Rangers instead of Sheffield United. The Gers’ more ‘lucrative’ offer and the draw of European football are said to have swayed Lawrence’s decision.

A blow for the Blades…

Lawrence would have made for a really useful addition for Heckingbottom and co this summer.

His experience at Championship level would have allowed for a smooth settling-in period and his attacking versatility would have made him a valuable asset for Sheffield United. He played mainly out on the wing in his favoured role last season but also operated as a striker and an attacking midfielder.

On a free transfer too, he would have been a shrewd signing.

However, it seems Lawrence will now head north of the border. The proposed move will give him the chance to test himself outside of England and in European football for the first time in his career.