Sheffield United man drawing summer transfer interest

Sheffield United man Baldock has been a mainstay for much of his five years on the books at Bramall Lane.

Struggles with injury limited his game time somewhat last season but the Greek international still managed to make 27 appearances across all competitions, impressing in a wing-back role over the second half of the campaign.

Now, ahead of the new season, Baldock is claimed to be attracting interest from elsewhere.

Football Insider states that Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have identified the Blades ace as a potential replacement amid growing interest in their own right-back, Josip Juranovic. Baldock is a player mentioned as a possible option if the Croatian moves on this summer.

29-year-old Baldock has already drawn transfer interest this summer too.

He was mentioned as a right-back option for Greek giants Olympiacos before they ended up recruiting Pipa from Huddersfield Town.

One to hold onto for Heckingbottom?

Baldock still has two years remaining on his contract with the Blades, so they don’t have to be worried about losing him on a cut-price deal any time soon.

He looked to be an important player when fit last season and his continued presence will be important as Jayden Bogle continues to recover from a long-term knee injury that will see him miss the start of the new season. For that reason, Baldock will be hoping the starting role on the right-hand side will be his in the early stages of the season.

It remains to be seen if Celtic’s interest in the Sheffield United man develops, but he will be a player the Blades should look to hold on to.