Roy Keane opens up on possible return to management after Sunderland talks earlier this year

Roy Keane has said he will only return to management if the right opportunity presents itself after he spoke with former club Sunderland over a potential reunion earlier this year.

Keane, 50, managed Sunderland between 2006 and 2008.

The tenacious boss achieved promotion and then survival with the Black Cats in his first two seasons.

The former Manchester United captain is a fan favourite in the northeast and earlier this year, he was in the frame to replace Lee Johnson.

However, a return didn’t materialise after the Irishman turned down the chance to make an emotional return. Sunderland appointed Alex Neil instead, the man who would go 18 unbeaten and oversee Sunderland’s promotion to the Championship.

Now, speaking with the League Of 72, Keane has spoken about the possibility of a return to management, saying:

“I’ve spoke to a few clubs over the last few years and it’s been well documented that Sunderland [were one] recently.

“But there’s got to be a realistic offer on the table that says ‘listen, we believe you’re the man to take the club forward’.

“I feel I’d be a decent manager but I’ve got to get the right opportunity and if I don’t, I have a great life and I’m doing a lot of good stuff outside football management.”

The former Black Cats boss now does punditry for Sky Sports and ITV, something he has become widely popular for.

Despite this, it does sound as though Keane hasn’t completely ruled out a managerial return, though it remains to be seen if anyone will take a punt on someone who hasn’t managed a side since 2011.

Things worked out…

At the time, many Sunderland fans were disappointed when Keane’s return didn’t materialise. However, Neil has proved a worthy head coach and Wearsiders are extremely excited for the future that lies ahead with the Scot at the helm.

The former Norwich City manager’s task now is to help stabilise and slowly progress Sunderland up the second tier before making them contenders for a return to the top flight after five years away.

Fans will always now question how things would’ve gone had Keane rejoined, but Sunderland‘s focus must now be on the future and the Championship campaign that lies ahead.

Sunderland begin their return to the Championship with a home clash against Coventry City on July 31st.