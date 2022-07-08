Rangers forward emerges on MK Dons’ transfer radar

Rangers forward Josh McPake is drawing interest from League One side MK Dons, it has been reported by the Daily Record.

MK Dons have brought six new faces to Stadium MK so far this summer as Liam Manning shapes his squad ahead of the new season.

Despite the blows of losing Scott Twine and Harry Darling to Championship clubs, it will be hoped the signings of Darragh Burns, Ethan Robson, Nathan Holland, Conor Grant, Matthew Dennis and Jack Tucker can stand them in stead for another strong campaign.

Now, it has been claimed the Dons have another new addition on their radar.

The Daily Record (Transfer news Live, 07.07.22, 19:43) has claimed that Rangers youngster McPake has been identified as a transfer target by the League One club as they bid to further bolster their attacking ranks.

It is not specified whether MK Dons are pursuing a permanent deal or a temporary agreement.

A good addition for Manning?

McPake is certainly a promising young talent and he has shown flashes of his ability in his senior career to date.

However, recent loan spells in the EFL have failed to inspire. The 20-year-old managed four goals in 23 outings for Harrogate Town in his first spell south of the border but stints with Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers failed to inspire last season, struggling to make an impact in both League One and League Two.

He remains one to keep an eye out for in the future and Manning has shown he can get the best out of youngsters, so McPake could be an intriguing addition.

However, given the loss of Twine, the Dons could be better off looking at a player with a better record of goal contributions.