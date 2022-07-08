QPR see second bid rejected for 23-y/o Championship star

According to South London Press journalist Richard Cawley, Millwall have rejected a second bid for young defender Danny McNamara.

Reports from Football Insider have said that QPR had seen an initial bid for 23-year-old defender McNamara turned down by Millwall.

Cawley’s tweet indicates that the R’s interest remains keen and that the Londoners have been back in with a £300,000-or-so bid. It is a bid that Cawley says was ‘rejected immediately.’

QPR have made a second bid for Danny McNamara which is around £300k. Rejected immediately by #Millwall. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) July 7, 2022

QPR’s interest may still be live and that is evident with a second bid for the 23-year-old McNamara but it was a bid destined to fail.

South London Press’ Cawley followed up his initial tweet with his opinion on the lowball second bid that the R’s entered.

Got to say that seems to be insultingly low for a player who is one of #Millwall’s leading young players. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) July 7, 2022

Millwall rejecting QPR’s second bid does tend to indicate that they are standing firm in the face of the R’s interest in McNamara.

The Lions’ steadfastness becomes even more clear if the value of the second bid is taken into account.

McNamara has come up through the age groups at Millwall and has broken into the first-team set-up. Since making the breakthrough, McNamara has gone on to make 54 appearances for the Lions. These appearances have brought two goals and three assists.

His consistency has also seen his stock rise and it is stock that has obviously been seen by QPR who are interested enough to have had two bites of the cherry.

Both of those have been rebuffed and rightly so if the second bid was around the reported £300,000 mark.

McNamara is surely worth more than that – Millwall certainly think so and they look determined to keep a hold on him.

That being said, every player has a price and if QPR can find that price then bringing in McNamara would be a positive move for them.