Oxford United wrapping up eye-catching deal for MLS man

Oxford United are finalising a summer deal for Philadelphia Union defender Stuart Findlay, reports from the United States have said.

Oxford United are in need of more additions at the heart of defence before embarking on the new season.

As it stands, Elliott Moore and John Mousinho are the only natural senior centre-backs on the books, though youngster James Golding did make his league debut on the final day of last season and solitary summer signing Ciaron Brown can also play at the heart of defence.

Now though, it seems the U’s are closing in on the addition of a new defender.

According to American reporter Tom Bogert, Oxford United are wrapping up a deal to sign Philadelphia Union defender Findlay.

The 26-year-old, who swapped Kilmarnock for the Union in February 2021, has struggled for regular game time since moving over to the MLS. But it now seems as though he’s set for a return to the UK.

One more piece of Philadelphia Union news: Sources say the club are finalizing the transfer of Scottish defender Stuart Findlay to Oxford United. Findlay, 26, never won regular playing time with the Union after arriving ahead of 2021 season, just six starts in total. pic.twitter.com/BVLEumxQFr — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) July 7, 2022

A shrewd addition?

Following the departure of Luke McNally to Burnley, the signing of Findlay could prove to be an impressive bit of business.

The former Newcastle United and Celtic youngster previously warranted a call-up to the Scottish national team after impressing with Kilmarnock. He was an important player for Killie too, playing 144 times across all competitions before his move Stateside.

It just hasn’t worked out for Findlay over in America though, playing only 12 times in all competitions.

A move to League One could be best for him to kick his career back into action and given Oxford United‘s track record of getting the best out of central defenders, the Kassam Stadium could be the perfect destination.