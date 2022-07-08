Norwich City, Sunderland among sides keen on Manchester City’s 2016 signing

Norwich City and Sunderland are rumoured to be alongside Bristol City in showing interest in Manchester City winger Marlos Moreno.

Manchester City paid a reported £4.75m to sign Columbian winger Moreno from Atletico Nacional six years ago now.

Since then, the 25-year-old has spent all of his time contracted to the Premier League club out on loan.

Now, as per reports from Columbian news publication AS, Moreno is drawing interest from the Championship.

It is claimed that second-tier trio Norwich City, Sunderland and Bristol City are all keen on signing the Manchester City winger ahead of the new season. The report does not clarify whether the interest is in a permanent or a loan move, though it is said that despite interest from other countries, the proposals from English clubs are stronger.

In need of a winger?

Out of Norwich City, Sunderland and Bristol City, the Black Cats are probably the only side in need of a winger this summer.

The Canaries have a wealth of wingers or attackers that can play out wide, while Bristol City also have solid options and play with wing-backs, something Moreno is not familiar with given that he is more attack-minded.

Sunderland have tended to operate with wing-backs more often than not since Alex Neil’s appointment. However, his system freed the likes of Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke to remain focused on attacking more often than not last season.

Moreno would certainly be an intriguing option for any of the three clubs. But, it remains to be seen if the links materialise into anything as the Manchester City man gears up for the new campaign.