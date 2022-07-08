Norwich City see bid accepted for West Brom target

Norwich City will look to wrap up a deal for Gabriel Sara in the coming days after reports in Brazil stated Sao Paulo have accepted an offer for the midfielder.

Sara, 23, has had EFL interest from both Norwich City and West Brom in the past few days.

But it now appears the Canaries are set to win the race for the Brazilian midfielder.

Brazilian publication Globo have now revealed the club and player have accepted the move to England and the deal is now dependent on a work permit and medical tests.

Following their top-flight relegation, Norwich City have a big task ahead of them this season.

Dean Smith is in charge of fulfilling those expectations and delivering success once again for Norwich City in the second tier.

The start of something?

Smith’s side have only made one addition so far in Isaac Hayden on loan. The Championship’s competition for the top spots is growing stronger and therefore the summer recruitment must be done correctly for any side hoping to achieve their goals this season.

There is no doubt the fee Sara is going for will take a chunk out of Smith’s budget, but it will certainly be hoped that this is the start of a push to bring in more new faces before embarking on the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Sara will make for a handy acquisition providing the finishing touches can be put on the deal. He has shown signs of quality in Brazil’s top tier and could prove to be an exciting player to keep an eye on at Carrow Road.

Smith’s squad kickstart their campaign with an away trip to Cardiff City on July 30th.