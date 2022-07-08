Millwall set to secure loan signing of another Leeds United talent

Millwall look as though they are set to secure the signing of Reading target Shackleton, who has made 78 appearances in the Leeds United first-team.

Since the Whites were promoted to the Premier League, Shackleton has played 27 times in the top-flight, making 10 starts during that time.

He is highly regarded at Elland Road, but manager Jesse Marsch has sanctioned a loan deal this summer in the hopes of the 22-year-old getting regular playing time under his belt and Millwall are currently finishing up the deal for Shackleton to arrive on loan for the season.

The youngster would become the club’s fifth signing of the summer, joining permanent signings Zian Flemming, Benik Afobe, and George Honeyman and fellow Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell at The Den.

He can play as both a central midfielder and as a right-back and will come in to compete with teammates in both positions. His versatility will certainly stand him in good stead to help him get the playing time he requires at his new loan club.

An impressive coup for the Lions…

At just 22, Shackleton has experience in both the Championship and the Premier League. He could prove to be a really shrewd coup for Millwall if they can get the deal over the line.

He can play a couple of different positions and so offers the Lions options as a starter, an impact sub or if any injuries occur to other players.

Shackleton will likely get game time at The Den and will look to make his mark at while continuing his development away from Elland Road under the watchful eye of Gary Rowett and his coaching team.

Should a move go through, he will join up with Millwall for pre-season ahead of their opening game against Stoke City on July 30th.