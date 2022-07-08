Millwall looking to secure key player’s future after summer transfer bids

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has confirmed talks are taking place over a new deal with Danny McNamara amid persisting interest from QPR.

QPR manager Michael Beale will be keen to make progress in his pursuit of new targets over the coming weeks as the start of the new season nears. However, one man they are no closer to signing is defender McNamara.

A second bid has been rejected by Millwall, it has been claimed. Now, the Lions’ bid to secure the academy graduate’s future have emerged.

As quoted by the South London Press, Rowett has confirmed the club are in talks to tie McNamara down to a new contract as interest from the R’s persists this summer. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We’re in talks with him about extending his contract.

“Our aim is to come to a conclusion with that as soon as we can, because you want him held.

“You want him giving himself his best chance to play as well as he can next season – because if he can kick on again then he’s turning into a really, really good player. That’s as far as it goes for us, that’s the aim for us.”

Rowett also made clear his admiration for the 23-year-old right-back before insisting he pays no attention to transfer speculation, insisting his focus is on securing McNamara’s future.

Pushing to tie him down…

Millwall‘s transfer business this summer has been promising, and getting McNamara’s future secured on a new deal would be another great bit of business for the club.

The Sidcup-born ace made the starting spot on the right-hand side his own last season, chipping in with two goals and two assists while featuring as either a right-back or wing-back.

As it stands, his deal runs out at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, so it’s of the utmost importance that a deal is secured before then.

It remains to be seen if QPR‘s interest persists after another failed bid. However, Millwall supporters will be encouraged to hear the club are doing all they can to secure his long-term future at The Den.