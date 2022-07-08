Middlesbrough, Watford handed boost as Premier League club open door for striker’s loan exit

Middlesbrough are prioritising the signing of two strikers this transfer window having seen three forwards return to their parent clubs after their respective loans.

Watford are aiming to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and are desperate for reinforcements to achieve that objective.

Both sides have been looking into the possibility of signing Southampton’s Armstrong on loan, but journalist Alex Crook told GiveMeSport that the Saints weren’t prepared to move the 25-year-old on this summer.

However, newer conflicting reports state that Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side are now looking to send him out on a season-long loan deal, with an incoming new striker likely to push Armstrong down the pecking order.

He would prefer a loan move to a fellow Premier League club according to Football Insider, but Championship clubs are in ‘hot pursuit’, with Middlesbrough and Watford two of the sides previously said to be in the mix.

The difference-maker?

The forward scored 28 league goals and registered five assists in his last season in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers.

His fine form saw him make the jump up to the Premier League with Southampton that following summer.

Although it hasn’t quite worked out at St. Mary’s, a loan back down to the second tier could be hugely beneficial for all parties. It allows Armstrong to revive his career and get regular playing time under his belt, but more importantly Watford, Middlesbrough or any other club interested would have a proven goal scorer at this level in their ranks.

If he was to sign on loan he could prove to be the difference in getting the club promoted and so won’t be short of suitors in the coming weeks.