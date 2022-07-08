Middlesbrough and Stoke City join race for out of favour Newcastle United man

Middlesbrough and Stoke City have joined the likes of Sheffield United and Birmingham City in the pursuit of Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark, according to Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has recently spoken out about his priority to sign a left-footed centre-back and are said to be monitoring Clark along with Stoke City.

The Newcastle United defender is out of favour at St. James’ Park and will be allowed to leave the Premier League club this summer. He still has a year on his contract but has been training with the U23s set up as Eddie Howe looks to make space in his Magpies squad.

Middlesbrough and Stoke City join fellow Championship duo Sheffield United and Birmingham City in the race to sign the 32-year-old.

A shrewd signing for either side…

Clark boasts a lot of experience having played all almost all of his professional career in the top flight with Aston Villa and the Magpies.

His appearances have been limited at his current club and now looks the right time for the 36-capped Republic of Ireland international to move on.

Left-sided centre-backs are hot property and many clubs use right-footers in this position. However, square pegs in round holes don’t often work and so Clark would be a welcome addition to any side competing in the second tier who require a player who fits this criteria.

The four-way tug of war shows he is a man in demand and he could be a shrewd signing for Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Sheffield United or Birmingham City if they can get a deal over the line this summer.