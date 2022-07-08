Leeds United set sights on newly-available coach after EFL departure

Leeds United are claimed to be eyeing a reunion with Spanish coach Carlos Corberan following his shock departure from Huddersfield Town.

Huddersfield Town were rocked by the departure of head coach Corberan on Thursday.

It comes three weeks ahead of the new season and just a day after the signings of David Kasumu and Connor Mahoney were announced, dealing the Terriers a huge blow in their preparations for the new campaign after last season’s play-off final heartbreak.

Now, after Corberan’s shock decision to leave the John Smith’s Stadium, he has been linked with a return to familiar surroundings.

Football Insider has claimed that the Spaniard is being lined up for a place in Leeds United’s coaching team.

It is said that the Whites are looking to bring a new first-team coach to Jesse Marsch’s backroom team and with Corberan still ‘very close’ to director of football Victor Orta, a return to Elland Road is being considered two years after his departure.

Two years away…

Since leaving Leeds United back in 2020, Corberan has only enhanced his reputation as a top young coach.

His two years with Huddersfield Town saw him prove himself as a shrewd operator in the transfer market and a smart tactician, guiding the Terriers to the Championship play-off final in just his second season in charge of the club.

Corberan’s decision to move on to pastures new comes as a huge blow to the Terriers and replacing him this close to the new season will be no easy feat.

As for what’s next for the 39-year-old, he has certainly proven himself as a high-quality manager, but with Leeds United in need of another first-team coach, the offer of a return to Elland Road would surely be an intriguing one if their interest is genuine.