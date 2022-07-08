Latest Norwich City news: Bid accepted for Brazilian ace, move for £6m-rated Stoke City star eyed + more

Rumours surrounding the club have picked up though in the last couple of days as Dean Smith and co step up their efforts to prepare for the new campaign, with some big-money links emerging.

The first of said links is with Sao Paulo midfielder Gabriel Sara. A report from Brazilian publication Globo states that Norwich City have seen a bid around £9million accepted for the Brazilian. West Brom were also reportedly interested in Sara but appear to have been beaten to the deal by the Canaries.

Elsewhere, Colombian publication AS, Norwich City are also keen Manchester City Marlos Moreno along with Sunderland and Bristol City.

The report doesn’t clarify whether this would be a loan deal or a permanent transfer though, so it remains to be seen if further details emerge. Moreno signed for City six years ago but has never played a game for the club, spending every season out on loan abroad.

Norwich City have also been mentioned among the sides keen on Stoke City left-back Josh Tymon, as per Football Insider. Alongside Leeds United and Rangers, Canaries boss Smith is said to be eyeing Tymon, who has been given a £6million valuation by the Potters.

In terms of outgoings, the Canaries have had plenty of players leave the club so far this summer.

Akin Famewo made a move to Sheffield Wednesday earlier this week, ending his three-year stint at the club. According to Yorkshire Live, the Owls paid £50,000 plus add-ons to acquire Famewo’s services.

Football Insider has reported that Plymouth Argyle have agreed a loan deal for Norwich City right-back Bali Mumba too. It would make his second loan move of the year having spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan with Peterborough United.