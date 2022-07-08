Latest Middlesbrough news: Transfer target free to make loan exit, striker reunion rumoured + more

Middlesbrough have brought Darragh Lenihan, Liam Roberts and Ryan Giles (loan) to the Riverside so far this summer, with more new additions needed before the new season begins.

Chris Wilder will be eyeing the automatic promotion places in the forthcoming season and to do this the recruitment has to be spot on.

Amid the hunt for new players, what is the latest news emerging from Middlesbrough?

According to Football Insider, Southampton striker Adam Armstrong has been given the green light to leave on loan this summer. The Sun has previously reported that Middlesbrough are rivalling Watford to try and sign Armstrong on a loan deal.

The development could come as a huge boost for Boro if their interest in a temporary agreement is genuine.

Ellis Simms is another striker that Middlesbrough are keen on, as per The Express. Simms is to be assessed by current boss Frank Lampard before any decision is made on his immediate future.

Middlesbrough have also been linked with Huddersfield Town man Jordan Rhodes this summer, as per Alan Nixon’s Patreon. However, a recent update from Craig Hope states that while Middlesbrough still maintain some interest, Huddersfield Town are ‘asking for too much’ at this moment.

Elsewhere, Teesside Live states that Newcastle United have offered Middlesbrough the chance to sign striker Dwight Gayle. Gayle has been made to train with the U23s as Eddie Howe looks to offload him and trim the size of his squad after some new arrivals.

The same report says that Gayle also has interest from Watford and the Hornets could pay higher wages but the 32-year-old likes the idea of staying in the North East.

However, Daily Mail journalist Hope says a Boro move is unlikely for Gayle.

Daily Mail reporter Hope has also stated that Middlesbrough and Stoke City have joined Birmingham City and Sheffield United in the race for out of favour Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark. Clark, like Gayle, is free to leave Newcastle United and is training with the U23s.

Another player Middlesbrough have been linked with of late is right-back Ryan Nyambe, who is available for nothing after the expiry of his contract at Blackburn Rovers. According to TEAMtalk, Middlesbrough have fended off interest from West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City, AFC Bournemouth and are set to win the race, it is claimed.

However, despite being reportedly close to signing Nyambe, Teesside Live have reported that Middlesbrough are continuing their trial period with Tommy Smith.

It looks like some space could come free in the right-back area with Djed Spence closing in on a £15million plus add-ons with Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Telegraph.