Ipswich Town see bid for 23-year-old Premier League ace rejected – L1 rivals remain keen

Ipswich Town have seen a bid for Leicester City striker George Hirst knocked back by the Premier League club, The News has reported.

Portsmouth brought Hirst in on loan this time last year, and after a sluggish start to life at Fratton Park, the striker burst into life in 2022.

The Leicester City man managed 15 goals and three assists in 46 goals for Pompey. He became a firm favourite among the Fratton Park faithful and has been heavily linked with a return to Hampshire this summer, though a move is yet to materialise.

League One rivals Ipswich Town were mentioned as a side keen on Hirst earlier this summer too.

Now, as per The News, the Tractor Boys have made a move to try and bring the 23-year-old to Portman Road. However, their move has been knocked back by the Foxes.

The report adds that Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley remains hopeful of a deal for Hirst too having maintained contact with the loan star.

Hitting his stride…

Hirst long looked like a talent to keep an eye out for in the years to come, but his career had faltered somewhat before his Portsmouth stay.

Spells with OH Leuven and Rotherham United (loan) failed to inspire, going 32 games without scoring for the Millers. His Pompey loan looked to be going in a similar direction but it really clicked for him earlier this year and Hirst proved to be one of the division’s most lethal strikers over the second half of the campaign.

Either Ipswich Town or Portsmouth would be lucky to have him if he can emulate those performances, but it remains to be seen how his situation pans out this summer.