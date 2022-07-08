Ipswich Town defender could make summer loan exit

Ipswich Town defender Cameron Stewart has said he could head out on loan ‘within the next month or so’ ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Ipswich Town have a host of promising youngsters on the books at Portman Road, and given manager Kieran McKenna’s experience of leading youth academy sides, fans will be eager to see some graduates break into the senior side in years to come.

Among those intent on making a senior breakthrough is Northern Irish talent Stewart, who has now been discussing his short-term future with the Tractor Boys.

As quoted by Belfast Live, the 19-year-old spoke of his desire to play men’s football moving forward.

He confirmed his ambition to break into the first-team at Portman Road in the years to come though revealed that a loan exit could be on the cards ahead of the new season. He cited League Two, the National League and Scotland as potential destinations, saying:

“A loan move could happen within the next month or so, maybe to League Two or the National League.

“Even Scotland is an option, too. Stewart adds.

“Getting regular first team football would really bring me on now. You learn so much playing men’s football. And long-term I want to break into Ipswich’s first team. The aim would be to go out on loan and play regular football, then come back to Ipswich and push on and try and get into the senior squad here.”

The next off the press?

Ipswich Town have seen a whole host of promising youngsters make their way through the youth ranks over the years.

Of the current squad, Luke Woolfenden is the leading youth academy graduate. However, the likes of Corrie Ndaba, Idris El Mizouni, Elkan Baggott and Cameron Humphreys are all players who will be keen to make the breakthrough into McKenna’s side in good time.

Stewart will be among those keen to push for a senior role in the years to come too. For now, a loan exit could be best for his development though, giving him the chance to experience first-team football elsewhere before returning to bid to impress McKenna and co.