Huddersfield Town weighing up move for L1 boss after shock Corberan departure

Manning, 36, guided his side to a 3rd place finish, but unfortunately were defeated in the play-off semi-final.

The Terriers are chasing a new manager after Carlos Corberan’s shock resignation earlier this week.

Corberan’s side were defeated in the play-off final last season and resignation so close to the new campaign has left Huddersfield Town fans fearful of their chances.

Now, a Football Insider report states Manning is on Huddersfield Town‘s shortlist for a replacement this summer.

Danny Schofield has been promoted from within to oversee pre-season preparations as the new head coach, for now.

A worrying development…

Any side losing a manager who was able to get them to within one game of promotion would be a concern. But the timing of Corberan’s departure comes as a real blow.

The Spanish boss suggested his decision to depart was because he did not feel align with the club’s policy.

Some Huddersfield Town supporters will see this as worrying. Some questions over the board’s ambitions have been raised already and the best thing the Terriers can do is simply move on.

This could start with the appointment of someone like Manning. The manager is known for his high-pressing, high-possession tactics, which are easy on the eye and very effective. Manning is seen as one of the brightest young English coaches in the game currently. It appears any team who next appoint Manning could have a promising coach on their hands, though MK Dons will surely be keen to keep him on board.

However, The Terriers must get a move on in their search for a new boss. The season is edging closer and the club need clarity if they want success this season.