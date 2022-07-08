EFL club see off competition to secure deal for free agent after Tottenham Hotspur departure

Crawley Town have agreed a deal to sign free agent defender Tobi Omole after his departure from Tottenham Hotspur, trusted Sky Sports reporter Fabrizio Romano has said.

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed at the start of last month that centre-back Omole would be among those heading for pastures new following the expiry of his contract in North London.

The 22-year-old, who also spent time on the books with Arsenal as a youngster, is now a free agent, freeing him to negotiate with new clubs ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Now, as per trusted reporter Romano, it’s Crawley Town who look to have secured Omole’s services.

Romano has reported on Twitter that the Brockley-born defender has opted to pen a two-year deal with the Red Devils after receiving ‘numerous’ offers from elsewhere. Omole has been persuaded by the project portrayed by new boss Kevin Betsy and the club’s owners, it is added.

English centre back Tobi Omole leaves Tottenham and joins Crawley. He’s turned down numerous offers as he believes in the project presented by new owners and management. ⚪️🤝 #transfers Contract until June 2024 now agreed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2022

Betsy’s summer of change…

Omole looks set to become signing number six of Crawley Town‘s summer transfer window.

A host of players have headed for pastures new while Dion Conroy, Corey Addai, Travis Johnson, Dom Telford and James Balagazi (loan) have all made their way to the Red Devils this summer.

The productive window to date has fans excited for the future under a promising, highly-rated coach in Betsy. The addition of Omole will only strengthen the League Two side too, arriving as a promising defender with plenty of time to develop his game.

Omole is yet to make his senior debut but he is vastly experienced at youth level, so now seems the right time for him to make the step up to first-team football with Crawley Town.