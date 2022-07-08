Defender turns down Swindon Town move after Middlesbrough release

Sol Bamba has turned down an approach from Swindon Town to become a player-coach, as per Ryan Walker.

Bamba, 37, left Middlesbrough last season following the expiry of his contract.

The former Ivory Coast international featured in 24 Championship games last season from defence, assisting one goal.

Bamba has a wealth of EFL experience and Swindon Town were hoping they could add that to their ranks.

The League Two side approached Bamba earlier this month, but it appears the player-coach role offered doesn’t interest the central defender.

A recent Walker tweet reveals Bamba has rejected the move and will instead take some time away from the game.

Swindon Town finished 6th in the fourth tier last season and they’ll be hoping to enjoy a strong 2022/23 campaign with new boss Scott Lindsey now at the helm after Ben Garner’s departure.

Where next for Bamba?

Given Bamba’s level of experience and the leadership qualities he possesses, many clubs would be lucky to have a player of his ilk.

He could provide some valuable experience in some EFL dressing rooms and he could play a crucial role in guiding youngsters into the senior squad environment.

It’s unknown how long his ‘time out’ from football will last, but it seems as though he won’t be heading to Swindon Town regardless of the time he spends out of the game.

Bamba recently mentioned he would’ve considered retirement had Boro achieved promotion. It certainly would have been a fitting way to end a memorable career for the popular defender, but uncertainty surrounds what is next for him at this moment.

Given his vast experience in the world of football, he would surely make a good coach and manager in the future, but it remains to be seen just what he plans to do after his break.