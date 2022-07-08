Burnley knock back Nottingham Forest’s approach for star man as Premier League interest persists

Nottingham Forest have seen an approach rejected for Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet, as per the Daily Mail.

Cornet, 25, impressed with his performances last season despite Burnley‘s relegation to the Championship.

The former Olympique Lyon winger scored nine times and assisted one for the Clarets in 26 top-flight appearances last season.

Cornet has a relegation release clause of £17.5million and a host of Premier League clubs have already been linked. Chelsea, West Ham, and Newcastle United have all been mentioned as potential suitors in recent weeks.

Now, a report from the Daily Mail has said Nottingham Forest have now seen an approach for the Burnley star knocked back.

Already prepared…

The former Manchester City captain has enjoyed a successful summer window so far. Additions in Taylor Harwood-Bellis and CJ Egan-Riley have set a solid foundation in a Burnley squad hoping to mount an immediate promotion push.

However, it’s the arrival of Scott Twine that would certainly soften the blow of Cornet’s possible departure this summer.

The fee of £17.5million would certainly be welcomed by Burnley fans too, and it would be hoped by supporters the money would be reinvested into the squad this summer.

The Clarets have been the most proactive of the newly-relegated sides so far this summer. But, the competition in the Championship is stronger than ever. Many teams are confident of achieving a top-two finish this year.

Kompany and his team have exactly three weeks until the start of the season. He will be keen to hit the ground running in his first job in England after back-to-back 3rd place finishes with Anderlecht, and keeping Cornet would be a huge boost in his bid to impress at Turf Moor, though Premier League interest is persisting.