Bristol City starlet set for six-figure move to Scottish Premiership club

Bristol City youngster Reuben McAllister is set to join Scottish Premiership side Hibernian in a deal worth €130k, trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano has said.

Bristol City have made four new additions at Ashton Gate this summer.

Stefan Bajic arrives to bolster Nigel Pearson’s options in goal while Kal Naismith and Kane Wilson come in to strengthen the Robins’ options at the back. Mark Sykes makes the step up to the Championship football following his arrival from Oxford United too.

In terms of departures, nobody has been sold for a fee just yet, with Taylor Moore heading out on loan.

Now though, as per trusted reporter Romano, one of the club’s young stars is set to head for pastures new.

The Italian has said on Twitter that young attacking midfielder McAllister is set to move north of the border to join Hibernian, who are now managed by former Bristol City boss Lee Johnson. The manager is said to have been a key factor in the 16-year-old’s decision to join.

The Robins will receive a fee of €130k (just under £110k) for McAllister as he pens a three-year deal with Hibs.

Academy productivity continues…

Although McAllister leaves having never made a senior appearance for Bristol City, it’s another mark of the good work being done by the club’s academy in producing young talents for the future.

McAllister had attracted attention from Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Rangers and Celtic this summer, going to show how highly-rated the Hibernian-bound youngster is.

Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo are the best examples of young talents progressing through the club’s ranks and into the first-team.

The likes Aymen Benarous, Duncan Idehen and more will be looking to follow in their footsteps in the years to come.