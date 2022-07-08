Birmingham City handed boost as report reveals key detail of Premier League transfer deal

Wolverhampton Wanderers cannot recall Birmingham City loanee Dion Sanderson this season, according to Birmingham Live.

Sanderson, 22, spent last season on loan at the Blues and fellow Championship side QPR.

He featured only 15 times in the second tier for Birmingham City before being recalled to the Premier League due to a central defender shortage at Wolves. Sanderson was then loaned out again to the R’s in a move that left a lot of Birmingham City fans frustrated.

Now, a report from Birmingham Live has confirmed there will be no risk of the same thing happening again. This time around, Wolves don’t have the option to recall, though Birmingham City don’t have the option of a buy-clause.

This is promising news, as it means John Eustace’s side can rest easy knowing the 22-year-old will be at St. Andrew’s until the end of the campaign.

Sanderson is a quality defender to have on board. His ability on and off the ball is one that a lot of Championship sides would be happy to have.

Building the foundations…

The Blues had a disappointing season last time around. They finished 20th and will be hoping for vast improvements with Eustace now at the helm, though the uncertainty around the ownership situation will need to be resolved.

Przemyslaw Placheta has joined Sanderson as one of two loan signings this summer but there is still a lot of work to be done.

Following Lee Bowyer’s departure, the dressing room have a new style to adapt to, though this isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

The season is drawing closer and pre-season is now in full swing. The Blues have just over three weeks until they begin another Championship season.

Birmingham City travel to Luton Town on the opening day.