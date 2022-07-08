Barcelona striker set to be in London today ahead of potential Watford move

Watford are set to agree a deal to sign Barcelona striker Rey Manaj, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Manaj, 25, spent last season on loan at Spezia Calcio in the Serie A.

He played 30 times in Italy’s top division, scoring five goals for Spezia Calcio.

Manaj is yet to feature for Barcelona’s first-team, but he has played 31 times for their B side, scoring 16 goals and assisting two.

Reports from Spain earlier this month revealed the details of the potential move. It stated the deal would be a ‘zero-cost transfer’, and a percentage of money from future sales would go to Barcelona.

Now, Romano is reporting a deal is close between the two sides and Manaj is set to be in London today.

Barcelona and Watford are set to reach an agreement for Rey Manaj. He’s joining Watford on a three year deal, he’ll be in London tomorrow. 🟡🤝 #transfers @SkySport Another imminent outgoing for Barça after Clément Lenglet, set to sign as new Tottenham player very soon. pic.twitter.com/K0ysv3RLpv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2022

Undiscovered potential?

Manaj’s form in front of goal hasn’t exactly set the world alight at this point in his career.

But, that’s not to say the potential isn’t still there. Vicarage Road could provide him a true footballing home where he is able to get consistent game time at a level more suited to him after bouncing around from club to club over his career to date.

This could allow the Albanian international to flourish and fire Watford back towards the Premier League.

Watford’s transfer business so far has been a little subdued and as Championship competition becomes tougher, recruitment becomes more and more vital. The arrival of Manaj could spring optimism into fans ahead of the new campaign.

New boss Rob Edwards is preparing for his first season at the helm of the Hornets. The former Forest Green Rovers boss will be hoping to provide some much-needed stability to the Watford dressing room.

The expectation is set and Edwards will be hoping to start his campaign on the front foot as they look to stage a fight for promotion.

Watford kickstart the 2022/23 season with a game Sheffield United on August 1st.