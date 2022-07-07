West Ham insider shares latest developments on Flynn Downes’ move from Swansea City

Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes has ‘already had’ part of his West Ham medical, says ExWHUemployee, with the ‘further parts’ of the medical scheduled for tomorrow.

Downes, 23, is closing in on a reported £12million move from Swansea City to West Ham.

The Brentwood-born midfielder was playing in League One during the 2020/21 campaign, having only spent one season in the Championship with Swansea City.

But it was a hugely impressive season and now Downes looks to be on his way to the Premier League.

Writing about the move on Patreon, ExWHUemployee wrote (via WestHamZone):

“We can confirm that such is the speed of the Downes deal that we believe he has already had part of his medical and that the club could be looking to announce the deal by the weekend with further parts of the medical booked in for tomorrow (Thursday, 7 July).”

Downes looked set to join Crystal Palace at the start of the week. The Eagles were said to be battling he likes of Southampton and Wolves for the signing but West Ham have emerged, seemingly out of nowhere, to strike a deal.

“The club have moved fast to get this done due to the competition from other clubs having got the offer accepted today (Wednesday, 6 July),” ExWHUemployee wrote. “The speed of getting this deal done is very refreshing!”

For the Swans, the money coming in from Downes’ sale is a much-needed cash injection with Russell Martin’s side now able to work on other transfers such as a deal for Joe Allen, with Swansea Independent saying that the former Liverpool midfielder will continue discussions over a return to Swansea City.

Swansea Independent also says that Martin ‘will see’ some of the Downes million.

Win-win…

Everyone seems to win in this deal. It’s gone through quickly which is a credit to both Swansea City and West Ham, and its a great move for Downes too.

Receiving £12million for a player that the Swans paid just £1.5million for last summer is also a sign of great business from the Welsh club, but now the focus should be on replacing Downes, and bolstering the side with the money made from his imminent sale.