Welsh international set for Swansea City medical

WalesOnline has revealed that midfielder Joe Allen is to undergo a medical on Friday ahead of a move to Swansea City.

The 32-year-old has recently left Stoke City, having rejected a new deal with the Potters after his current contract expired this summer.

West Ham United’s attempts to lure Flynn Downes away from the Welsh club seem to be progressing, so a replacement is needed to fill the shoes of the former England youth international.

Allen rose through the ranks in the Swans’ academy before making his first-team debut in 2007 under then manager Kenny Jackett.

The Wales international left the West Glamorgan side in 2012 to join Liverpool, who had appointed Swansea boss Brendan Rodgers two months previous.

Narrowly missing out on a Premier League winners medal when the Reds slipped up and allowed Manchester City to claim their second title was the high point of Allen’s spell on Merseyside as he moved to Stoke City in 2016.

The Carmarthen-born playmaker ended a six-year affiliation with the Staffordshire outfit at the end of the recent season, and seems to favour a switch back to his homeland.

Rusell Martin adds quality and experience to his Swans engine room…

Martin has added three new faces to his squad in Nathan Wood, Matthew Sorinola and Harry Darling during the transfer window, but all are under 23 with limited Championship know-how.

Allen provides a calm and composed presence in the centre of the park and suits the Scottish coach’s possession-based philosophy.

The deal suits the Welshman ahead of an upcoming World Cup with the Dragons, and game time is much needed to prepare for his country’s debut in the major international competition.

Martin may have pulled off a coup which could propel the Swans into contention for promotion ahead of a testing campaign.