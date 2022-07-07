Versatile Norwich City ace agrees Plymouth Argyle loan switch

Plymouth Argyle have made two new signings so far this summer as they prepare for the new campaign.

Matt Butcher and Mickel Miller have both arrived on free transfers following the expiry of their deals with Accrington Stanley and Rotherham United respectively. Now, it has been claimed a third signing has been agreed for the Pilgrims.

According to Football Insider, Norwich City and Plymouth Argyle have come to an agreement over a loan deal for young defender Mumba.

The 20-year-old, who spent the second half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan in the Championship with Peterborough United, is set to join Steven Schumacher’s side on a temporary basis in a bid to pick up more first-team game time away from Carrow Road.

With a move agreed, the relevant parties will be hoping the final stages of the deal can be tied up before an announcement.

A good move for all…

Mumba has the chance to pick up some valuable senior experience in his loan move to Home Park.

His start to life with Peterborough United was promising though he ulitmately fell down the pecking order after the arrival of Grant McCann, so it will be hoped that a stint with Plymouth Argyle gives the Canaries the chance to see how he fares on the first-team stage while the defender continues his development.

The former Sunderland youngster brings bags of versatility with him. He can play on either the left or right as a wing-back or a full-back as well as in central midfield, so he could prove to be a useful player for Schumacher.