Updated: West Brom linked with 3 potential new signings this month including Premier League duo

West Brom have just a few weeks until the start of the 2022/23 Championship season, with John Swift and Jed Wallace their only signings of the summer so far.

And whilst they’re two impressive signings, Steve Bruce certainly needs to get a few more over the line before the new season.

There’s been a few names linked with a move to The Hawthorns over the past week or so, with Sao Paulo youngster Gabriel Sara being the latest.

Reports coming out of Brazil suggest that the Baggies have made a £10.6million bid for the Brazilian playmaker, but it’s also said that Norwich City are ahead of the Baggies in this particular transfer chase.

Elsewhere, Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury continues to be linked with a move away from the Midlands club, with West Brom long-term suitors of the midfielder.

The latest developments on Choudhury though suggest that the Foxes would rather offload Choudhury in a permanent deal this summer, instead of loaning him out to a Championship side.

Lastly, The Athletic say that West Brom are still keen on signing Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson on loan this summer.

The Scot has a number of suitors in the Football League and the Magpies are being backed to make a decision on his future soon.

So whilst West Brom have made two really decent signings in Wallace and Swift, Bruce’s other transfer plans seem to be moving along quite slowly.

Just a few weeks stand between West Brom and their opening game of the new season v Middlesbrough on July 30th, and Bruce still has plenty of gaps in his squad left to fill before then.