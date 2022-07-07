‘They are not names I am hearing’ – Sheffield United’s links to PL duo played down by reporter

Sheffield United‘s summer transfer window so far has been a quiet one. It was the same case last summer but the Blades still achieved a top-six finish, and Paul Heckingbottom will no doubt be hoping for the same again next season.

Tommy Doyle has joined the club on loan from Manchester City and Anel Ahmedhodzic has joined from Malmo.

But two other names who’ve been linked with a summer move to Bramall Lane are Clarke and Gayle.

The Northern Echo has claimed that Spurs youngster Clarke was a target of Sheffield United‘s, whilst Newcastle United striker Gayle was linked with the Blades last month.

But when asked whether or not Heckingbottom is keen on either player in a recent Q&A, Hemmingham wrote:

“They are not names I am hearing being talked about here.”

Patient Blades…

Some supporters were becoming unsettled with the lack of transfer activity at the start of the window. But the signings of Doyle and Ahmedhodzic are promising ones, and YorkshireLive recently revealed that the Blades are in talks with an unnamed Premier League club over a possible transfer.

So things are picking up for Heckingbottom, but the new season is quickly dawning upon us and a couple more signings are needed to improve on last season.

Either Clarke or Gayle would’ve been decent captures on loan. They could yet come targets later on in the window but for now, they’re not, according to Hemmingham.

Sheffield United kick off their 2022/23 campaign with a trip to Watford on August 1st.