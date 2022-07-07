Sheffield Wednesday announce loan signing of Championship man

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Blackpool left-back Reece James on a season-long loan, the club has announced.

Sheffield Wednesday have made James their seventh signing of the summer after the arrivals of Ben Heneghan, Michael Ihiekwe, Michael Smith, David Stockdale, Will Vaulks and Akin Famewo.

The 28-year-old played 17 times for Blackpool last season, helping the Seasiders to a 16th-placed finish in the Championship.

Despite being a relatively main fixture in the first-team fold at Bloomfield Road, his campaign last time out was disrupted by injury. He missed out on the matchday squad in 20 of Blackpool’s 46 league fixtures throughout the season.

James already has a solid working relationship with Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore having played under the manager during their time at Doncaster Rovers together. Prior to that he plied his trade at the likes of Manchester United, Wigan Athletic and Sunderland amongst others in the EFL.

He will be available for Sheffield Wednesday’s next pre-season friendly as they take on Harrogate Town away from home on Friday evening.

A solid addition to the ranks for Wednesday…

If James can keep himself fit he can be a solid addition to Sheffield Wednesday’s squad. He can play at both left-back and as a left-midfielder and so will be a useful weapon on that flank for Moore’s side.

He has vital experience having spent all of his nine-year playing career in League One and the Championship.

He comes in to challenge Marvin Johnson, Jaden Brown and Liam Palmer at left-back and left wing-back, and gives them a different option to what is already at their disposal. They will be looking to add more players to their ranks this summer and it promises to be an exciting season for Sheffield Wednesday next time out.