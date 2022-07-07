Sheffield United in transfer talks with Premier League club over player deal

Sheffield United are said to be in talks with an unnamed Premier League club over a possible transfer deal as the Blades ramp up their pursuit of new additions.

Sheffield United‘s summer recruitment drive has finally kicked into action.

The loan signing of Manchester City talent Tommy Doyle is a deal that has been welcomed by fans, as has the permanent arrival of highly-rated Bosnian international defender Anel Ahmedhodzic. They come at a good time too with only three weeks remaining until the start of the season.

It seems the Blades aren’t looking to stop there either, with Yorkshire Live revealing work is being done on another possible signing.

Their report states that Sheffield United are in discussions with an unnamed Premier League club over a possible deal ahead of the new season. It remains to be seen who the player is though, with nothing mentioned regarding their team, position, age or anything for that matter.

Kicking on…

The step up in the pursuit of new signings can only be a good thing for Sheffield United.

Paul Heckingbottom will need to bolster his ranks before embarking on the new season if he wants his side to make another push for promotion. The arrivals of Doyle and Ahmedhodzic make for a promising start to business, but more fresh faces are needed.

Heckingbottom and the Blades will be fully aware of the need for more new arrivals though and the work will be going on behind the scenes while the current squad gear up for the 2022/23 campaign by heading out to Portugal for their pre-season training camp.