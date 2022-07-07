Reporter shares Coventry City’s possible stance on O’Hare as Burnley interest continues

CoventryLive reporter Andy Turner says that Coventry City ‘are likely to sell’ if any club meets their valuation of their in-demand players.

Coventry City have a few players who have attracted transfer interest this summer.

Soon after the end of last season, striker Viktor Gyokeres was linked with Fulham, before Middlesbrough then emerged as suitors.

Gustavo Hamer has long-term suitors too, in both the Premier League and outside of England too, with Celtic and Rangers having both been mentioned alongside Hamer.

But Callum O’Hare is the man in headlines right now.

Spurs were linked with a surprise move for O’Hare at the start of summer but it’s Burnley who are said to be chasing him now, with recent reports revealing that the Clarets have had multiple bids for the midfielder knocked back.

And writing in a recent Q&A for CoventryLive, Turner had this to say on the possibility of Coventry City selling any players this summer:

“The reality is that if a club meets City’s valuation for one or more of their wanted players the club are likely to sell. If that is the case then Robins WILL get funds to replace and strengthen elsewhere. That’s the business model.”