Report details major update on Mallik Wilks’ Hull City future amid ongoing Sheffield Wednesday interest

Mallik Wilks now looks set to remain at Hull City next season, as per HullLive

Wilks, 23, spent last season struggling for form with the Tigers.

The versatile forward featured in 20 Championship games, scoring three and assisting once.

Wilks failed to recreate his form from Hull City’s promotion-winning campaign the year before where he netted 19 times and assisted eight in the third tier.

This could be blamed on injury, as the former Barnsley striker picked up a foot injury which sidelined him for eight weeks.

Earlier this summer, it looked likely that Wilks would join Sheffield Wednesday and the forward was reportedly ‘keen’ on making the £200,000 switch to Hillsborough. But a recent HullLive report suggests that this is no longer the case.

So it appears it’s now down to Shota Arveladze to bring out the best in Wilks and help him re-discover his lost form.

The right mentality…

No one can question Wilks’ attitude in this decision with the report stating Wilks would like to ‘fight for his place’ rather than departing for League One.

There is undoubtedly a brilliant player there and one who could help claw the Tigers up the Championship table next season.

Under new ownership, Hull City are wasting no time when it comes to making improvements this summer.

The MKM stadium has already seen the arrival of Nathan Baxter, Tobias Figueiredo and Ozan Tufan, all of which improve their squad massively.

With Jean Michael Seri set to be the latest addition, the future is looking bright for Hull City.

If Wilks can start the season firing, he could be like a new player for Hull City fans to enjoy this season. So hopefully he can hit the ground running.

The Tigers begin their campaign with a home tie against Bristol City on 30th July.