Reading man who looked set to leave this summer will now stay, according to reports

Luke Southwood is set to remain at Reading next season, as per recent reports.

Southwood, 24, had a breakthrough year last season for the Royals.

The Northern-Irish goalkeeper featured 25 times in the Championship, keeping three clean sheets last time out.

However, the Oxford-born keeper would dip in and out of favour, spending the last ten games of the season on the bench.

Now, Berkshire Live are reporting that, despite being told he should find a new club, Southwood has opted to stay with the Royals this summer.

Battling it out …

Southwood has climbed the ranks at Reading and has been at the club all of his senior career, having faced a contested summer so far.

At 24-year-old consistent football is more important than anything and it doesn’t look likely he’ll that get that in Paul Ince’s squad.

Southwood’s contract does run out next summer and maybe he sees this as one final chance to earn a new deal, or a big move away next year.

However, Reading are struggling. They’re under a transfer embargo and once again they look like relegation candidates. This isn’t exactly a good platform for any goalkeeper to be at the foundation of, but his commitment and desire to be number one has to be applauded.

Southwood’s three clean sheets in 25 looks pretty poor, but Reading held the joint-worst defence in the league, so regardless of who was in goal their stats wouldn’t look impressive.

It may come to the point this summer where Reading need some funds and that could force Southwood out, but as things stand he looks set to fight alongside the likes of Joe Lumley next season.