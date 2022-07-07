Reading edging closer to signing Nottingham Forest man on loan

Reading are close to agreeing a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Tyrese Fornah, according to journalist Courtney Friday.

Reading have already brought in three first-team players in Tom Ince, Dean Bouzanis and Joe Lumley this summer, but are looking to add more names to their ranks before the transfer deadline.

Having had a disappointing campaign last time out, finishing in 21st and just one place above the relegation zone, they know a strong window will be necessary in helping them maintain their Championship status for another season.

Fornah is a player the Royals are eyeing up in the hopes of strengthening their midfield options following the exits of John Swift, Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota and Danny Drinkwater. They now look to be edging closer to sealing a deal for the Nottingham Forest youngster.

Friday shared the news on Twitter, saying:

Understand a move for Forest midfielder Tyrese Fornah is edging closer. #readingfc — Courtney Friday (@cfridayjourno) July 7, 2022

The 22-year-old has been shipped out on loan on three separate occasions since signing from Brighton and Hove Albion’s academy in 2018. He has plied his trade in Portugal with second division side Casa Pia, as well as two spells in the EFL, first with Plymouth Argyle, followed by a short-term loan to Shrewsbury Town.

A big test for Fornah

He has made just one appearance in the Championship for Nottingham Forest and so if a move to Reading is secured he will be playing at the highest level he has played at in his career so far.

The only way to test himself is to be throw himself in at the deep end and as he won’t be getting minutes in the Premier League with Steve Cooper’s side, a loan will benefit all parties.

At 22 years old he needs to be playing regular football and it is a low risk move for Reading given it would likely be another loan away from the City Ground for Fornah. The midfielder needs to show his parent club and his potential new loan club that he can achieve his potential.