QPR linked with 3 potential new signings this month including deal for ‘very consistent’ Championship man

QPR announced their third summer signing yesterday, with Tyler Roberts joining on loan from Leeds United.

The Welshman joins Kenneth Paal and Jake Clarke-Salter as Michael Beale’s first signings as QPR manager, with the new season quickly dawning upon us.

But there’s more players being linked with a move to west London, with the most recent being Dan McNamara.

The Millwall right-back recently emerged as a surprise target of QPR’s and yesterday it was revealed that the R’s have now had a bid rejected for the 23-year-old.

It remains to be seen whether or not QPR will make an improved offer for McNamara, given the fact that his Lions contract is out next summer.

But he’s certainly a decent player and someone who R’s fans would no doubt love to see join the club, but Millwall will surely be eager to keep hold of him.

Speaking on McNamara after the Irishman scored his first Millwall goal back in April, Lions boss Gary Rowett said:

“He’s a right-wing back, part of the role as a wing-back is to join in with the attack, get forward, and be an extra man in those areas.

“We’ve seen Scotty Malone do it really well on the other side, they’ve got that license to do it, and Danny’s been very consistent – very good defensively.”

Elsewhere, QPR are said to be in the running to sign Aston Villa youngster Tim Iroegbunam on loan,

The former West Brom youngster joined Aston Villa last summer and went on to make his Premier League debut towards the end of the campaign, whilst also earning a place in the England U19 set up.

BirminghamLive recently revealed that QPR boss Beale is keen to strike a deal with his former club to bring the central midfielder in on loan, but the R’s face competition from a number of Championship clubs for his signature.

Lastly, former QPR favourite Nahki Wells has been loosely linked with a return to the club.

Bristol City are keen to offload the striker and BristolLive reckon that QPR and Swansea City are interested, but nothing has been reported since.

That doesn’t mean to say that the R’s have dropped their interest in Wells – if indeed they are interested – given how Roberts’ deal went fairly under the radar until yesterday.

So far this summer, so good for Beale and QPR. The signing of Roberts is a really keen one and fans will be excited to see their new-look side in action when they travel to Blackburn Rovers on July 30th.