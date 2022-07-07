Predicting the outcome of Wigan Athletic’s first 5 Championship fixtures as the Latics start at home v Preston

The start of the 2022/23 Championship campaign is just around the corner as Leam Richardson’s men prepare for their return to the second tier.

It was an impressive campaign for the Latics who were crowned as League One champions on the last day of the season.

But the transfer window has been a relatively quiet one so far for the club, who are yet to bring in anyone of note.

As Wigan Athletic return to the Championship for the first time in two years, can Richardson keep the Latics safe from relegation?

Here we look at Wigan Athletic’s first five fixtures in their 2022/23 Championship campaign and try to predict the outcome of each…

Preston North End (H)

As Ryan Lowe enters his first full season as Preston North End boss, he will surely be looking to improve upon last term’s shortcomings.

The Lancashire club have already brought in a number of big hitters with players such as Ben Woodburn and Robbie Brady set to play for the Lilywhites next season.

Preston North End have already improved a number of positions and could overwhelm the Latics as they may not have fully adjusted to the step up in divisions.

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-2 Preston North End

Norwich City (A)

Dean Smith’s side will undoubtedly be aiming to be in amongst the competition for a top-six spot once the season gets underway.

The Canaries are yet to make any big pieces of business in the market with Isaac Hayden being the only confirmed signing so far.

The Latics again may struggle as they face a team full of players with a whole season of Premier League experience under their belts.

Score prediction: Norwich City 3-1 Wigan Athletic

Bristol City (H)

The Robins have lacked consistency in the league over the last couple of campaigns, finishing in the lower half of the table for the last two seasons.

Having lost a number of key players such as Callum O’Dowda and Kasey Palmer, Bristol City have brought some promising talents like Kane Wilson and Mark Sykes who could become integral performers for them in the next couple of years.

This could be a tightly fought contest by two evenly matched sides causing this to possibly end all square.

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-1 Bristol City

Coventry City (A)

Mark Robins has successfully built a Championship side boasting a number of play-makers that make the Sky Blues formidable to play against at times.

The acquisition of Kasey Palmer has bolstered an already threatening attack that could cause problems for teams next season in the final third.

The Latics’ woes could continue against a Coventry City side with players such as Viktor Gyokeres and Callum O’Hare that have proven themselves to be dangerous at Championship level.

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-0 Wigan Athletic

Birmingham City (A)

After finishing just above the relegation zone last season, the departure of head coach Lee Bowyer could cause some real problems for the Blues in the upcoming campaign.

The West Midlands side have already lost a number of instrumental performers, with the likes of Jeremie Bela and Kristian Pedersen having already left.

If Birmingham City are unable to find suitable replacements for their departed key players they may struggle against most teams they come up against next season.

Score prediction: Birmingham City 0-1 Wigan Athletic