Predicting the outcome of Watford’s first 5 Championship fixtures as the Hornets start at home to Sheffield United

The start of the 2022/23 Championship season is just around the corner, and Watford will be hoping they can push to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Watford suffered relegation last time out but under Rob Edwards, a new chapter awaits the Vicarage Road faithful.

Promotion will be the aim, but it may not be an easy task. The second-tier looks stronger than ever and starting on the front foot will be crucial to any team’s chances.

Here we look at Watford‘s opening five outings and try to predict the outcome of each…

Sheffield United (H)

Both Watford and Sheffield United will want to be in the mix at the top of the table come the end of the upcoming campaign.

The two sides have started to kick their summer recruitment drives into action and could be evenly-matched come the start of the new season, setting up an intriguing first tie of the season for both teams.

Heckingbottom’s Blades finished 5th last season and this certainly won’t be smooth sailing for Edwards’ side.

Score prediction: Watford 1-1 Sheffield United

West Brom (A)

Steve Bruce’s Baggies began to find form at the back end of last season. They only lost once in their last five Championship games.

But despite this, Bruce has struggled to find momentum during his tenure and a slow start needs to be avoided if they want to push for promotion. West Brom have strengthened well in John Swift, Jayson Molumby and Jed Wallace, but Baggies supporters will be hoping this is only the start and there’s more to come from their side in the window.

After a draw in their first game, Edwards’ nerves will be heightened, but they should do the job here.

Score prediction: West Brom 0-1 Watford

Burnley (H)

On paper, this is one of their toughest opening five games. They met twice last year of course but both are now under new management.

Burnley are now being led by Vincent Kompany, who is embarking on his first season as a manager in England.

The Clarets have recruited well and the pull factor is there with the former Manchester City captain at the helm.

This won’t be an easy game for either side, but basing it on proactivity in the transfer window, Burnley may edge this one.

Score prediction: Watford 0-1 Burnley

Birmingham City (A)

Birmingham City are a side that really haven’t been fulfilling their potential as of late. Their last three finishes have failed to go above 18th and if they don’t make changes the possibility of relegation looms.

The Blues have seen a lot of players depart the west midlands but at the moment no one to replace them.

That partnered with the recent departure of Lee Bowyer and the arrival of new boss John Eustace, it doesn’t lend well to a good start to this new season.

After a tricky first three games, Edwards will see this one as winnable and he’ll be expecting nothing less.

Score prediction: Birmingham City 0-2 Watford

Preston North End (A)

Ryan Lowe’s Lilywhites finished mid-table last time out.

His arrival was welcomed by supporters and as he prepares for his first full season in charge, supporters in Lancashire are excited for the upcoming campaign.

The former Plymouth Argyle boss hasn’t wasted any time in bringing new faces in either. Robbie Brady, Freddie Woodman, Dai Cornell and Ben Woodburn have all made their way to Deepdale with fans hoping this season can bring some long-awaited success.

However, by the time this fixture comes around Watford will hope to have some fresh faces in and this may just be the difference in this affair.

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-2 Watford