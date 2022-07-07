Predicting the outcome of Swansea City’s first 5 Championship fixtures as the Swans start away at Rotherham United

The start of Swansea City’s 2022/23 Championship campaign is just around the corner as Russell Martin enters his second season as Swansea City’s head coach.

After a relatively inconsistent campaign which saw the South Wales club finish in a mid-table position, Martin’s side will surely be looking to improve upon last season’s shortcomings.

The signings of well-regarded young stars such as Harry Darling and Nathan Wood could possibly bolster their chances of pushing for a play-off place. However, Flynn Downes’ impending departure leaves the club in need of a replacement before embarking on the new season.

Here we look at Swansea City’s first five Championship fixtures of the 2022/23 campaign and try to predict the outcome of each…

Rotherham United (A)

After returning to the Championship the first time of asking, the Millers will be hoping to stave off relegation and maintain their second-tier status.

The Yorkshire club have made a number of signings already, confirming the arrivals of centre-forwards Conor Washington and Tom Eaves. However, it is yet to be seen if they will have the same impact that former star Michael Smith had during Rotherham United’s promotion campaign.

The Millers may have their work cut out for them against an established Championship side that will surely being aiming for at least a top-half finish.

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-3 Swansea City

Blackburn Rovers (H)

With the departure of long-term manager Tony Mowbray, the Lancashire club are now entering a new era with former AC Milan star Jon Dahl Tomasson at the helm.

Rovers are in need of some new signings though, especially given the departures of key players like Darragh Lenihan, Joe Rothwell and Ryan Nyambe. If Blackburn Rovers are unable to bring in suitable replacements, the Lancashire club may struggle against a Swansea City side that are clinical in the final third.

Score prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Blackpool (A)

The Tangerines now enter a new and unpredictable era with former Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton as the new head coach after the departure of Neil Critchley.

After finishing in the lower half of the table, stand-out performances from players such as Josh Bowler and Dujon Sterling helped Blackpool maintain Championship status for at least another season.

It could be a difficult campaign for Blackpool though and a clash with Swansea City in their third league outing could see the Swans secure all three points.

Score prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Swansea City

Millwall (H)

After finishing just outside the play-off spots, Gary Rowett’s Millwall side will be keen to kick on despite the loss of key man Jed Wallace.

The acquisitions of attacking midfielders Zian Flemming and George Honeyman have certainly bolstered Millwall’s options in the final third but it is yet to be seen if they have the same effect that Wallace did.

The Lions are solid defensively which could prove to be difficult to play against, possibly preventing Swansea City from playing their fluid passing and attacking style of play. Rowett’s men could be tricky customers for the Swans and many other Championship sides next season.

Score prediction: Swansea City 0-0 Millwall

Luton Town (H)

The Hatters were last season’s surprise package, finishing in a play-off place before eventually losing to Huddersfield Town in the semi-final.

Luton Town have been relatively busy in the transfer window so far, signing players such as Cauley Woodrow, Alfie Doughty and Luke Freeman to possibly replicate the successes of last season.

Swansea City may be in for a surprise or two when they face the Hatters, with new signing Woodrow bolstering their attacking options and possibly giving the Bedfordshire side a cutting edge.

Score prediction: Swansea City 0-1 Luton Town