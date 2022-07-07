Predicting the outcome of Sheffield Wednesday’s first 5 League One fixtures as the Owls start at home to Portsmouth

The start of the 2022/23 League One campaign edges closer, with Sheffield Wednesday surely setting their sights on a return to the Championship.

After losing to Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals, Darren Moore’s side will undoubtedly be keen to come back stronger.

The Owls have already brought in a number of exceptional talents such as striker Michael Smith and Will Vaulks in the hopes to heighten the chances of a promotion push.

As Moore enters his second full season as head coach, will Sheffield Wednesday improve upon last season’s mishaps and secure promotion to the Championship?

Here we look at Sheffield Wednesday‘s first five League One games of the 2022/23 campaign and try to predict the outcome of each…

Portsmouth (H)

After failing to mount a serious promotion push last season, Portsmouth need to right the wrongs of last season and make a push towards the top end of the League One table next season.

The Hampshire side have been relatively quiet so far in the transfer window, with Marlon Pack and youngster Zak Swanson being the only confirmed singings so far. A striker will be Danny Cowley’s priority, with youngster Dan Gifford the only natural striker currently on the books.

This could be a tightly fought contest between two sides with similar aims for the season. Despite this, players like Smith give the Owls an advantage in the final third.

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Portsmouth

MK Dons (A)

Last season saw Liam Manning’s side narrowly miss out on promotion to the Championship, losing to Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off semi-finals.

The departure of playmaker Scott Twine could be a big blow for MK Dons as they look to find a suitable replacement for the now Burnley ace. The loss of Harry Darling may also be detrimental to how next season pans out for the Buckinghamshire side.

The signings of Nathan Holland and Ethan Robson on free transfers are both smart pieces of business but also means that MK Dons still lack that little of quality needed when facing Sheffield Wednesday.

Score prediction: MK Dons 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Charlton Athletic (H)

As the Addicks enter a new era with Ben Garner at the helm, they will surely be aiming to improve upon last season’s league position.

The acquisitions of players such as Conor McGrandles and Eoghan O’Connell will certainly have improved the London club’s squad. However, Garner will need to impress after the club made the decision to part ways with the popular Johnnie Jackson at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Charlton Athletic will possibly be a harder side to play against next season but could still struggle against a side like Sheffield Wednesday.

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Charlton Athletic

Peterborough United (A)

After an underwhelming Championship campaign which saw the Posh fail to escape the relegation zone, Grant McCann’s side will undoubtedly be aiming to in the mix for play-off contention in the upcoming campaign.

The signings of highly regarded young talents such as David Ajiboye and Hector Kyprianou stand the Posh in good stead for their long term future. The signing of midfielder Ben Thompson is definitely a suitable replacement for Jorge Grant as well.

Peterborough United may be the first side that could cause real problems for the Owls, with players such as Sammie Szmodics and striker Jonson Clarke-Harris sure to trouble League One defenders.

Score prediction: Peterborough United 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Bolton Wanderers (A)

Ian Evatt’s ambitious Bolton Wanderers will be hoping to compete with teams like Sheffield Wednesday at the upper end of the division next season.

The Trotters have had a relatively uneventful summer so far though, with Jack Iredale and Connor Bradley being the only done deals.

Given the limited arrivals to date, Bolton Wanderers may lack the quality needed to deal with Sheffield Wednesday’s style of play.

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday