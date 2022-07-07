Predicting the outcome of Barnsley’s first 5 League One fixtures as the Tykes start with Plymouth Argyle away

Barnsley‘s 2o22/23 League One campaign is just around the corner, as the Tykes return to the third tier after failing to avoid relegation last season.

After failing to beat the drop from the second tier, the Yorkshire club have now entered a new era with former Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff at the helm.

It has been a relatively busy transfer window for the Tykes so far, welcoming young talents such as Luca Connell and Conor McCarthy to Oakwell.

With the loss of key players such as Cauley Woodrow and Romal Palmer, will Barnsley be able to find suitable replacements before the season begins?

Here we look at Barnsley‘s first five fixtures in their 2022/23 League One campaign and predict the outcome of each…

Plymouth Argyle (A)

After narrowly missing out on the play-offs last season, Steven Schumacher’s men will undoubtedly be aiming to come back stronger.

The Pilgrims have had a relatively quiet summer transfer window but the signings of Mickel Miller and Matt Butcher has added more depth to the squad in what could be an eventful season for the south coast club.

This could be a tightly fought contest between two sides with similar goals come the end of the season. Both sides are a threat going forward and may be too similar for either side to find a cutting edge.

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-1 Barnsley

Cheltenham Town (H)

The Robins will go head to head with former manager Duff two months after his departure. Cheltenham Town made a good account of themselves last season, comfortably finishing in a mid-table position.

The loss of captain Will Boyle could possibly cause problems for the Gloucestershire club next season if they unable to bring someone in to replace him.

The Robins could be in for a challenging season after the departure of manager Duff and an authoritative figure like Boyle. Barnsley may overwhelm Cheltenham Town with the quality that they possess.

Score prediction: Barnsley 3-0 Cheltenham Town

Derby County (A)

After a difficult campaign that saw the Rams defiantly fight against relegation despite a hefty points deduction, Liam Rosenior’s men will surely be aiming for a fresh start ahead of next season.

Derby County have lost a number of big hitters due to their relegation including young talents Festy Ebosele and Malcolm Ebiowei. However, the signings of proven Championship talents such as Tom Barkhuizen and Nathanail Mendez-Laing have massively bolstered the Rams chances of aiming for promotion.

Barnsley could have their work cut out for them against a Derby County side that will undoubtedly be aiming at a return to the second tier the first time of asking.

Score prediction: Derby County 2-1 Barnsley

Bristol Rovers (H)

The Gas will surely be aiming to make a good account of themselves after a surprising promotion push in the latter half of last season.

The capture of experienced striker Jon Marquis, Jordan Rossiter and young prospect James Connolly have added some much-needed quality ahead of Bristol Rovers return to the third tier.

With a plethora of players gaining Championship experience that will undoubtedly be beneficial for their development, Barnsley may have that little bit of quality that Bristol Rovers currently lack.

Score prediction: Barnsley 2-0 Bristol Rovers

Wycombe Wanderers (H)

Gareth Ainsworth men will be looking to replicate last season’s successes, narrowly missing out on promotion back to the Championship in the play-off final against Sunderland.

The Chairboys are yet to do much business in the transfer window but could still bring in a number of fresh faces before the season gets underway.

This fixture could be an evenly matched one against two sides who could be competing for promotion, possibly causing this one to end in a stalemate.

Score prediction: Barnsley 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers